Missing Sedalia Woman No Longer Believed to be in Danger

PETTIS COUNTY - Detectives from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office said Monday they no longer believe 29-year-old Reva J. Stevenson is still in danger. In a news release, officials said detectives will continue investigating Stevenson's whereabouts. Official said Stevenson left with an armed acquaintance from a home just outside the Sedalia city limits early last Tuesday morning.

Since her disappearance, investigators have found several individuals who claim to have had contact with Stevenson since the incident. Officials said in the news release reports indicate Stevenson was by herself and didn't appear to be in danger any longer.

"Ms. Stevenson had been having issues with her probation officer, which may be causing an unwillingness for her to come forward and speak with deputies...But until law enforcement makes face to face contact with her, she remains listed as a missing person by the sheriff's office," said Sheriff Kevin Bond in the news release.

Officials said Stevenson might be with 33-year-old Chris "Kyle" Naylor from Sedalia. Officials think Naylor was the armed acquaintance Reva left with early that Tuesday morning. After further investigation into the incident, officials said Naylor's aggressive actions were actually directed at another person living in the home, not Stevenson. Officials said Stevenson agreed to leave the home with Naylor at the end of the confrontation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Reva Stevenson or Kyle Naylor is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 660-827-0052 or Pettis County Crime Stoppers at 660-827-TIPS.