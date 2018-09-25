Missing St. Louis Sculptures Found

ST. LOUIS - The mystery of the three sculptures missing from downtown St. Louis is solved, but ownership of the art remains up in the air.

The sculptures by Ernest Trova, worth about $40,000, were in front of the GenAmerica building, on loan from St. Louis County. The building is now vacant, and the sculptures were discovered to be missing Tuesday.

KMOX Radio reports that on Wednesday, the sculptures were found in the basement of the building.

The art was on loan from St. Louis County. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported in July that the new owners of the building believe they own the sculptures. Laumeier Sculpture Park in St. Louis County says it owns them.