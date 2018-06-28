Missing Sullivan woman left for new life

By: The Associated Press

SULLIVAN (AP) - An eastern Missouri woman missing for three weeks has apparently turned up, and police say she simply left the area to start a new life elsewhere.

KMOV-TV reports that 40-year-old Becky Vaughn of the Sullivan area was reported missing July 8.

Vaughn left her home on July 8 with intentions of walking to a truck stop, which was four miles away. She caught a ride along the way.

Her credit card was used three days later in Brazil, Indiana.

Now, police say her family has received a letter postmarked in Virginia in which she said she decided to start her life over, somewhere else.

The family said they believe the letter is really from Vaughn.