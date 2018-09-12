Missing Teen Found In CA

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 15-year-old St. Louis teen missing since Oct. 29 is located in San Francisco. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on its Web site, STLToday.com, that Rabbi Susan Talve announced the news in an e-mail to members of her Central Reform Congregation. Emily Graeber's family is a member. Emily took a flight out of St. Louis on Oct. 29 but did not get off the plane in Utah as expected. She apparently went to San Francisco instead. The Shawn Hornbeck Foundation assisted in the effort to find Emily.