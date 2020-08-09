Missing woman found dead in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY - A woman who the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported missing and "possibly in danger" Thursday was found dead in Pike County Saturday morning.

The MSHP said in a tweet Thursday morning that the Monroe City Police Department was searching for Amanda Johnston, 32.

The tweet said that Johnston had not been seen for "an extended period of time" and asked citizens to call the Monroe City Police Department or MSHP with any information.

The Monroe City PD is searching for 32 yr old Amanda Johnston. She is missing & possibly in danger. She 5’7” tall, 112 lbs, red hair and hazel eyes. She has not been seen for an extended period of time. If you have any information, call Monroe City PD or the Troop B Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/vcz3ZODByr — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) August 6, 2020

Johnston was found dead in Pike County around 5 a.m. Saturday, according to a new tweet by the highway patrol.

Around 5 a.m. today investigators found Amanda Johnston deceased in northern Pike County. The criminal investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released later this afternoon. https://t.co/aLgjoFr9Cj — MSHP Troop B (@MSHPTrooperB) August 8, 2020

According to another tweet Saturday afternoon, the Monroe County Prosecutor charged Jerry B. Asbell Jr., 29 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Jessica M. Ellsworth, 37, was charged with a felony for tampering of evidence.