Missing woman's body found, advisory canceled

KIRKSVILLE - A missing person advisory was cancelled Wednesday after the body of the missing woman was found.

According to the Kirksville Police Department, Meredith Lewis, 55, was found deceased after a missing person incident that occurred at Route P at Highway 63.

Lewis was originally reported missing Oct. 30.

Anyone who has information related to the endangered missing person case should call the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945.