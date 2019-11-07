Missing woman's body found, advisory canceled
KIRKSVILLE - A missing person advisory was cancelled Wednesday after the body of the missing woman was found.
According to the Kirksville Police Department, Meredith Lewis, 55, was found deceased after a missing person incident that occurred at Route P at Highway 63.
Lewis was originally reported missing Oct. 30.
Anyone who has information related to the endangered missing person case should call the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945.
