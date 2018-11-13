Missing Woman Turns 27 Years Old

The Pevely woman, Amanda Jones, has been missing since August 14th. That's when police found her unlocked car on the grounds of the Hillsboro Civic Center in Jefferson County. Jones' mother, Bertha Propst of Festus, says today will be particularly difficult for the family. Authorities say Jones was last seen with the man her family calls the father of her unborn child. Police have not named any suspects. Jones' family and friends have raised more than $12,000 to make the payments on Jones' mobile home, car and bills while the search continues. Thousands of fliers have been distributed looking for more information in the case.