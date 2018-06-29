Mission Drive developers ask for help funding road expansion

2 years 7 months 3 days ago Wednesday, November 25 2015 Nov 25, 2015 Wednesday, November 25, 2015 6:14:00 PM CST November 25, 2015 in News
By: Taylor Stevens, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The developers of a proposed shopping center off of Mission Drive asked the Cole County Commission for $800,000 to extend the road to the site. The Harvard Company, LLC is working to develop a site near Highway 179 that would include restaurants and retail stores among other things. Managing partner Chris Kersten spoke at a commission meeting Tuesday on behalf of the developers and asked commissioners to help fund an extension of Mission Drive to the actual location of the site. 

The site's concept planner, Charlie Stroud, said the developers want two road extensions. One would connect Mission Drive to Rock Ridge Road, and the other would extend Mission Drive to the site. He said the terrain near the site is tough, and developers will need to hire utility workers to cut through bedrock. The requested funds would help pay for this construction. Commissioner Sam Bushman said the cost of the extension is indicative of the cost of the entire project. 

"When you have to pay 1 to 2 million dollars for just that first stretch of terrain, it kind of speaks for the rest of the project," Bushman said.

Bushman said the requested funds would come from an established 1 cent sales tax in both the city and county, but a decision about providing the funds won't be made in the next few months.

"We have a lot of projects we're looking at right now," Bushman said. "This could be a project in the future. We're all for economic development of the county, but this is something that won't be decided for a while."

Bushman said the plan includes the developers paying the county or city the money back within two years, something he said would be a bit of a challenge.

"Boy, you're going to have to have a lot of retail there to be able to pay us back that quickly," Bushman said. 

Bushman said he would like to see a list of potential retailers for the site before making a decision. He said the city has tried and failed to add a hotel downtown in the past, and he worried a shopping center would have a similar experience.

"I'd be interested in seeing who they're bringing into Jefferson City that we don't already have," Bushman said. "That could really help us make a decision."

Bushman and Stroud both acknowledged there is a lot of work to be done before anything is set in stone. Developers plan on also asking the city for $800,000 at the city council meeting on Dec. 21. 

"It could be a great addition to the city and county," Bushman said. "But it could be just a dream. We'll have to wait and see." 

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10am 88°
11am 90°
12pm 93°
1pm 95°