Mission Jefferson City brings volunteers together to serve community

JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of volunteers from 11 churches came together Sunday morning to serve the community .

Mission Jefferson City is a morning service where churches gather together, and instead of worshiping at its various locations, participate in various revitalization projects around town. Mission JC began in 2013, starting with one church.

Mission JC organizer Melissa Hatfield said it is committed to how people can give themselves away to serve.

"We gave up Sunday morning in order to go out and to worship just in a different way," Hatfield said. "We love serving alongside anybody who cares about the community and wants to give back."

Each year on April 1, online registration opens up for people to sign up and read the projects listed. Every project has a limit on how many spots there are.

This year, there were a total of 63 projects in Jefferson City. Children were welcome to join.

Churches are able to serve the projects they are partnered with.

Mission JC also makes an inquiry at the beginning of the year offering help to organizations in the city.

"As Mission JC has grown and word has gotten around, we also have organizations that seek us out and invite us to be apart of what they are doing. We really appreciate that," Hatfield said.

Different ways of serving include mulching, painting, cleaning and more. Mission JC offers a variety of ways to serve each year.

Volunteer Elizabeth Milhollin said she served the past few years.

"Serving on Mission JC, especially here at Belair, means a lot to me because it is just one way that we can show we appreciate all that the teachers do for our school," Milhollin said. "Some of those little things that they do not get time to do. We just want to help them out."

Hatfield said she likes how the churches can come together to do something great for the community.