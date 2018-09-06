Mission Trip Opens Eyes for Hannibal Library Clerk

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) -- A mission trip to Ethiopia was an eye-opening experience for a northeast Missouri library clerk, who can't wait to go back. Next time, she plans to stay.

Cindy Haun has four years to go until retirement as a clerk at the Hannibal Public Library. She's already looking forward to spending her retirement in one of the poorest corners of the Earth.

Haun spent two-and-a-half weeks with Misgana Ministries in Ziway, Ethiopia, in January. She cataloged a library for children in a missionary-run school, and was struck by the passion the children had for reading. The 830 students had to share just 200 books, but were thrilled with what they had.

She says it made her realize how much Americans take for granted.