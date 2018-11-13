Mississippi County jailer accused of bringing contraband

CHARLESTON (AP) — A southeast Missouri jail employee faces charges accusing him of bringing weapons and other contraband to prisoners.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Nelson McMikle, an employee for the Mississippi County jail, is charged with two counts of delivery of a weapon in a county jail, one count of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of delivery of an item that a prisoner is prohibited from receiving.

A public defender listed for McMikle couldn't be reached for comment Sunday.