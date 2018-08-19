Mississippi County sheriff accused of assault, robbery, forgery and more

COLUMBIA - Attorney General Josh Hawley announced Thursday the arrest of a Mississippi County sheriff on two sets of criminal charges.

Cory A. Hutcheson was arrested following the filing of two complaints against him. The first one alleged seven counts of forgery, seven counts of tampering with computer data and one count of notary misconduct. Prosecutors said Hutcheson intercepted the cellphones of a former Mississippi County sheriff and Circuit Judge David Dolan.

The second charge consisted of one count of second-degree assault, one count of first-degree robbery and one count of false declaration. The complaint said that Hutcheson gave a 77-year-old women a heart attack from applying too much force while handcuffing her. The complaint said Hutchinson also made a false claim saying the woman assaulted a member of his family.

Hutcheson was elected sheriff in November. Coroner Terry Parker is serving as the acting sheriff, according to The Associated Press.

[Editor's note: We have corrected the spelling of the sheriff from Hutchinson to Hutcheson. We apologize for the error.]