Mississippi St. cruises to 27-point win over Missouri
COLUMBIA - Reggie Perry had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to an easy 72-45 victory over Missouri. Perry has now collected nine double-doubles this season and has 18 for his career.
Tyson Carter had 15 points while Nick Weatherspoon added 11 for Mississippi State, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Missouri was led by Kobe Brown's 14 points and Brown was the only Tiger to finish in double digits. Mississippi State jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the opening four minutes.
