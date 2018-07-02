Missouri 10-33 remembers those lost in the line of duty
COLUMBIA- On a day where so many people around the country remember those lost on 9/11, the Missouri 10-33 benevolent fund remembers those in Missouri who have died in the line of duty.
The Missouri 10-33 benevolent fund was formed to give immediate assistant to the families of public service officers who have died in the line of duty.
The fund hosted a golf tournament this morning at the Columbia Country club to raise money for those families.
Today’s tournament had over 150 golfers including a group from the Missouri Highway Patrol. Since the start of the Missouri Highway Patrol, 31 officers have lost their lives while on the job.
Trooper Shawn Brazas was one of the golfers representing the Missouri Highway Patrol and said this was an event he has had marked on his calendar.
The event attracted many Columbia residents who all share a common tragedy. The organizations goal was to raise enough money to assist the family members of the fallen.
Former Missouri Governor Roger Wilson is the head of the fund and this is an extremely close cause to his family.
The organization provides an immediate $5000-dollar stipend to the family of any fallen worker.
Wilson said that between 9/11 and recent events in Columbia, the event fell at a good time.
Wilson said the organization gets the families the stipend within 48 hours of the death’s confirmation.
The organization is expected to have made over $35,000 and the money will go directly to providing families with that stipend.