Missouri 3-Year-Old Accidentally Shot Himself

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - The family of a 3-year-old Missouri boy who died on Saturday says he shot himself with a gun he found in the home.

Independence police declined to say what killed Joshua Andrew Turner, known as J.J.

His family told The Kansas City Star that the boy found the gun moments after his mother, Dawn Turner, went into another room. The boy died in his father's arms.

No one has been arrested. Funeral services are still pending.