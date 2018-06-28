Missouri 4-H Team Practices for National Competition

COLUMBIA - Saturday marked the last day of archery season, and many of the teenagers on the state's 4-H team were out hunting. But the eight members of Missouri's recurve and compound archery team were practicing inside Powder Horn Gun Shop on Paris Road. The 4-H team consists of teenagers from around the state like Boone County's own Kelsey Brandkamp, the only girl on this year's recurve and compound team.

"Most girls don't shoot archery, and I can get along with these guys by doing so," Brandkamp said.

Last year, Missouri won the overall 4-H National Championship which Texas had previously owned for eight years in a row. This year, the team will travel to the National 4-H Invitational in San Antonio, Tx. which begins June 19.

