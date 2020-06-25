Missouri absentee voting lawsuit heading back to lower court
COLUMBIA (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is sending a lawsuit over absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic back to a lower court for review.
Supreme Court judges on Tuesday ruled that Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem was wrong to dismiss the case. They're sending the case back to the lower court for further review.
Civil rights groups had sued to ensure all Missouri voters can cast absentee ballots in the upcoming elections without getting them notarized. Under a new law, people considered at-risk of the coronavirus can vote absentee without needing to have their ballot notarized this year.
More News
Grid
List
Cape Girardeau - A monument in southeast Missouri honoring the Confederate States of America may soon be... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - We are saddened to see Chris Gervino leave KOMU 8 with his last day scheduled for Thursday, June... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Missouri Hospital Association says it will stop issuing a daily report about the status of... More >>
in
LIBERTY (AP) — Missouri city officials are grappling with how to respond to increasing coronavirus cases when many residents are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - MU Health Care reopened its Quick Care location at Hy-Vee on West Broadway for the first time... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s transit system received a $6.5 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration on Thursday. Go COMO... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH — Residents living near Backwater Jack's, a bar and grill in Osage Beach, aren't happy with expansion plans... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s health department on Thursday issued another license to the state’s only abortion clinic following a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — City manager John Glascock announced Thursday that he plans to propose that the City of Columbia cuts 78.5... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Kansas City police arrested Bobby Dawson, 38, of Columbia, on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Department of Elementary and Secondary Education director Margie Vandeven laid out some of the biggest challenges for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri is teaming up with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Department... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — MU and UM system leadership announced in an email Thursday several changes to University leadership. The changes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city's annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration will look different this year. "Usually... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - A new report evaluating diversity, inclusion and equity efforts at MU observed progress in recent years but... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Shotbar owner Ben Monsees temporarily shut down his business June 17, due to an employee testing positive for... More >>
in