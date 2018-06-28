Missouri, ACT Partner on Job Skill Tests

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri is one of 12 states using a product from the testing company ACT to help gauge if people have the skills for one of thousands of jobs. ACT's Work Keys tests are creating a national certificate for job seekers based on their scores in reading, math and finding information. Missouri's Division of Workforce Development has a program offering the certificate in eight of its 14 regions and wants to expand it statewide. The division also wants to add training and testing in workplace behavior, and to market the certificate to Missouri employers.