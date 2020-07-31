Missouri added to list of "red zone" states, tourism takes a hit

COLUMBIA - The White House has added Missouri to the list of "red zone" states.

Red zone states are states with more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the past week.

Neighboring Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa and Tennessee have also received red zone designation.

Some worry that Missouri's addition to the list will further impact tourism.

"People are doing a lot research when they travel and that research looks a lot different from what it might have looked like in the past," said Megan McConachie, of the Columbia Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

The city raked in over $3.5 million in hotel tax revenue alone last year.

Tourists spent more than $400 million spent in Boone County in 2019.

Cancellations of events like in-person graduations and the Show-Me State Games cancellation; that number will greatly decrease in 2020.

"We're anticipating a very significant loss over the year 2020," McConachie said.

Missouri has confirmed more than 48,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,200 deaths from the virus.