Missouri Adds Jobs While Jobless Rate Stays Steady

JEFFESON CITY (AP) - Missouri payrolls grew in January while the state's unemployment remained unchanged at 6 percent.

The state Department of Economic Development said Tuesday that Missouri employers added a net of 1,100 jobs in the first month of 2014.

The largest gain was in the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 5,100 jobs in January. The manufacturing sector grew by 2,500 positions, while the professional and business services industry grew by 2,200 jobs.

The largest losses were 6,100 in the trade, transportation and utilities sector and 3,300 in construction.

Missouri's civilian labor force was just over 3 million in January, an increase of about 1,800 from December. The labor force includes people with jobs and those who are on unemployment but looking for work.