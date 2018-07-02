Missouri Adds to State Elk Population

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri conservation officials have added 40 elk to the state's population as part of a project to restore the animals to the state.

Conservation Department officials had expected to bring only 39 elk from Kentucky this week, but a male calf was born on the way. The elk are being held at the Peck Ranch Conservation area in southeastern Missouri until they get accustomed to the state's climate.

In 2011, the Conservation Department began bringing elk to a restoration zone covering 221,000 acres in Shannon, Carter, and Reynolds counties.

Officials estimated Wednesday there are roughly 110 elk living in Missouri, including those that arrived this week.