Missouri adopts measures to ensure patient safety

1 year 7 months 1 day ago Saturday, May 13 2017 May 13, 2017 Saturday, May 13, 2017 5:11:00 PM CDT May 13, 2017 in News
By: Carolina Brigagao, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA — Missouri is one of 30 states that adopted the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) standards to improve patient safety inside an ambulance during a collision.  

"The state of Missouri does, but if you look over to Illinois, Illinois does not," Ned Clifton, sales manager at American Response Vehicles, said about which states require the adoption of the new ground vehicle ambulance standards for ambulances manufactured after 2015. 

The SAE J3027 requires that ambulances produced after July 1, 2015 meet new fabrication and model criteria of the cots (stretchers), the mounting system (what holds the cot into the ambulance), and the fastener system. 

"All the models are safe, this is just a retention standard that has changed. It's like when seatbelt came a long," sa Daryn Stark EMS supervisor for the University Hospital said. "It used to be that seatbelt weren't common in cars, and then they became mandated. It's the same type of thing. All structures are safe it's just a matter of changing the way you mount and secure the cot into the ambulance."

"The state of Missouri requires the center mount cot fasteners, but ambulances manufactured before July of 2015 can run the cot hook antlers. The reason for that is, if they had a sweeping requirement where would the funding come for these system," Clifton said. 

A center mount system can cost anywhere from $2,500 to $23,000 depending on how complete the system is. The cost for the antler hooks goes for less than $1,000. 

The J3027 requires that ambulance manufacturers test their models to secure patients' safety during front, side and back crashes. The test criteria focuses on patients and occupants of the ambulance survival at a 30 mile per hour vehicle crash. Before the new requirements, the only test required was a 3,000 pound pull test with no crashing tests made. 

"Most of the testing they are doing with them is for rollover standards. So, the retention of the cod during a rollover," Stark said. " It's all in retaining the cot safer so it doesn't come out of the tracks."

The cot hooking antler system is a two contact point structure that holds the cot in two locations at the front of the ambulance - a metal structure that resembles an antler's horns - and one location on the back. In the center mount system, is a track system that holds the cot through its entire length. 

Ambulances with electric cots, called power cots, also benefit first responders. With the electronic system, the power cots are able to lift itself into the ambulance with little help. This types of cots and mount systems can spare the back of many EMS responders. 

"Everything is moving into reducing injuries," Stark said. "Lifting injuries, that's number one problem for EMS providers."

The University Hospital has twelve operating ambulances and only two were bought after 2015, and Boone Hospital does not have any ambulances under the J3027 standards. Stark said the hospital plans on buying three new ambulances that meet the J3027 standards by the end of 2017. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Federal judge strikes down Affordable Care Act
Federal judge strikes down Affordable Care Act
(CNN) -- A federal judge in Texas said on Friday that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 8:12:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in Continuous News

Report ranks Missouri 48th in spending on tobacco use prevention
Report ranks Missouri 48th in spending on tobacco use prevention
WASHINGTON - A new report released Friday ranks Missouri 48th in the nation for tobacco use prevention programs. ... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 8:08:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Key piece of Mizzou South End Zone Project about to disappear
Key piece of Mizzou South End Zone Project about to disappear
COLUMBIA - The South End Zone Project at Faurot Field is just over halfway through its construction timeline and people... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 3:46:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Callaway County woman receives humanitarian award
Callaway County woman receives humanitarian award
FULTON - Connie Cashion is the 2018 winner for the city's Jane Bierdeman-Fike Humanitarian Award. The award goes to... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 3:16:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Adopt-a-Family program surpasses original volunteer number
Adopt-a-Family program surpasses original volunteer number
FULTON - A Fulton nonprofit surpassed their volunteer goal and is able to give over 400 children a Christmas miracle.... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 2:52:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Auditor Galloway to investigate claim against Hawley
Auditor Galloway to investigate claim against Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway will join the investigation into Josh Hawley's use of funds during his Senate... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 2:44:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Udder surprise: Cow spotted on MU campus for graduation photos
Udder surprise: Cow spotted on MU campus for graduation photos
COLUMBIA - Students walking around MU's famous Quad may have seen an unexpected visitor Thursday. MU student Massimo Montalbano... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 1:50:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Lime scooters leave Columbia to work on agreement with city
Lime scooters leave Columbia to work on agreement with city
COLUMBIA - The scooter company Lime announced it has taken its scooters out of Columbia for the immediate future. ... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 1:49:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Gun deaths in US reach highest level in nearly 40 years, CDC data reveal
Gun deaths in US reach highest level in nearly 40 years, CDC data reveal
(CNN) -- Nearly 40,000 people in the United States died by guns last year, marking the highest number of gun... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 1:22:59 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Homeless shelter volunteers immerse themselves in culture of giving
Homeless shelter volunteers immerse themselves in culture of giving
COLUMBIA - The number of homeless people living in Boone County has increased in the past 10 years, according to... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 12:52:00 PM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Reuters: Johnson & Johnson knew about asbestos in its baby powder for decades
Reuters: Johnson & Johnson knew about asbestos in its baby powder for decades
(CNN) -- Johnson & Johnson's ( JNJ ) stock fell as much as 11% on Friday — on track for... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 11:46:00 AM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Bomb threat empties Sandy Hook school on attack anniversary
Bomb threat empties Sandy Hook school on attack anniversary
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A bomb threat forced the evacuation of the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Friday, a day... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 11:39:38 AM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Facebooks reveals bug exposed 6.8 million users' photos
Facebooks reveals bug exposed 6.8 million users' photos
(CNN) -- Facebook announced on Friday that the social network had exposed the private photos of millions of users without... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 10:15:10 AM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Michael Cohen says Donald Trump knew hush payments were wrong
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump knew hush payments were wrong
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's former attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen said his former boss knew that having Cohen arranging... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, December 14 2018 Dec 14, 2018 Friday, December 14, 2018 9:44:00 AM CST December 14, 2018 in News

Study shows positive classroom climate can decrease suspensions
Study shows positive classroom climate can decrease suspensions
COLUMBIA - MU Professor Francis Huang wants schools to rethink suspensions and embrace a positive learning environment. Haung conducted... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 Thursday, December 13, 2018 10:10:00 PM CST December 13, 2018 in News

Bikes and helmets donated to columbia kids before the holidays
Bikes and helmets donated to columbia kids before the holidays
COLUMBIA- 20 bikes and helmets were donated to Columbia kids in time for the holiday season. Big Brothers Big... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 Thursday, December 13, 2018 7:15:00 PM CST December 13, 2018 in News

Former CPS chief financial officer sentenced for receiving stolen property
Former CPS chief financial officer sentenced for receiving stolen property
COLUMBIA - The former chief financial officer for Columbia Public Schools was sentenced Thursday to five years probation. Anna... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 Thursday, December 13, 2018 6:25:00 PM CST December 13, 2018 in News

15-year-old charged in connection with November Jefferson City shooting
15-year-old charged in connection with November Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City teen has been charged in connection with a November fatal shooting. Bruce Thomas... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 Thursday, December 13, 2018 6:07:00 PM CST December 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 36°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
10pm 38°
11pm 37°
12am 37°
1am 36°