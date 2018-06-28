Missouri Advances Past Texas 2-1 at Big 12 Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Kelly Fick threw seven scoreless innings as eighth-seeded Missouri advanced to the Big 12 Conference baseball tournament championship game with a 2-1 win over top-seeded Texas.

The Tigers (27-31), who opened the tournament with a win over the Longhorns (43-15) but lost 6-1 to Texas earlier on Saturday, move on to face second-seeded Texas A&M in the title game at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Jesse Santo's second-inning double scored Jonah Schmidt and put Missouri up 1-0. The Tigers pushed their lead to 2-0 in the seventh on a solo home run by Blake Brown.

That was plenty of offense in support of Fick (2-2), who allowed four hits and walked none in seven scoreless innings. Phil McCormick pitched the last 1 2/3 innings to earn the save.

Hoby Milner (6-4) took the loss for Texas, allowing two runs in seven innings.