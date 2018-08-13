Missouri advocate alleging priest abuse says he got $40,000

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri advocate who says he was sexually abused by a priest as a teenager says the Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City gave him $40,000.

David Clohessy said Thursday that the diocese paid him after he asked for $200,000 for therapy and medical expenses. Clohessy says he agreed not to take legal action against the diocese.

A spokesman for the diocese confirmed it gave Clohessy money and said a bishop apologized.

Clohessy sued the diocese in 1991, saying he was abused by a priest. The case was dismissed in 1993 because the statute of limitations had run out.

Clohessy since 1991 has served as the national director of advocacy group Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the latest information.]