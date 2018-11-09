Missouri AG Koster Making Announcement About Mamtek

MOBERLY (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster appears ready to announce results of an investigation into the financial collapse of a proposed artificial sweetener factory in Moberly.



Koster has scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the site of the failed Mamtek U.S. Inc. facility.



The announcement comes one year after Koster said his office was assisting the Randolph County prosecutor in determining if any civil or criminal laws were violated.



Construction of the plant halted last year after Mamtek was unable to make payments toward $39 million of bonds issued by the city Moberly to finance the project.

The state had offered more than $17 million worth of incentives, but nothing was paid because the deal fell apart before Mamtek could trigger the aid.