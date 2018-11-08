Missouri AG Koster to Run for Second Term

JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri Democratic Attorney General

Chris Koster is running for a second term.



Koster's campaign said Friday that he had announced his re-election bid at the home of the Jackson County Democratic Party chairman.



Koster says under his leadership the attorney general's office helped prosecute crime, tackled fraud and tried to prevent the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from breaching a Mississippi River levee in southeastern Missouri.



No Republican candidate has announced plans yet to run for attorney general next year.



Koster was first elected in 2008 after serving a term in the state Senate. He switched parties from Republican to Democrat in 2007.



In his most recent campaign finance report, Koster reported that he had $1.1 million in his bank account through the end of June.