Missouri AG's office responds to Secretary of State's request for documents

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Attorney General's Office responded Friday to the Secretary of State's request for documents in connection with complaints that Josh Hawley misused state resources.

In a letter to the Secretary of State's office, Missouri Solicitor General D. John Sauer attached records relevant to the SOS' request seeking:

documents related to "meetings or discussions between employees of the AGO and any outside consultants working for the Attorney General

documents and records "authored by employees of the AGO questioning whether they must report to outside consultants

The request also sought records of public funds paid to consultants, but the AG's office said no such records were found. Sauer's letter said the records would also be provided to State Auditor Nicole Galloway's office.

The letter further notes two documents are "prohibited from public disclosure," one being a personnel file and one protected from disclosure by federal law. Those weren't provided publicly but Sauer said they would be given in full to the SOS and Auditor offices.

In early December, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced he would investigate Hawley over claims Hawley used public money to help his Senate campaign. This came after the American Democracy Legal Fund filed a complaint against Hawley. According to the Kansas City Star, records show campaign consultants gave direct guidance and tasks to Hawley's state staff.

Ashcroft asked for help from Galloway, who agreed to join the investigation.

Sauer's letter went on to say the documents confirm the allegations by the ALDF are "partisan," as well as "utterly false and baseless." He said no public funds were ever used for Hawley's campaign or for outside consultants.