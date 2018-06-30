Missouri AG settles suit with owner of smoldering landfill

2 hours 42 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:45:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near a Cold War-era nuclear waste will pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit with the state of Missouri.

The settlement announced Friday ends five years of litigation between the Missouri attorney general's office and Bridgeton Landfill, along with its current and former owners.

The settlement calls for payment of $12.5 million to promote projects aimed at improving the environment, public health and safety, and the welfare of people near the landfill.

The remaining $3.5 million includes a $1 million penalty; $500,000 for damage to natural resources; and $2 million to reimburse the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for monitoring the site.

The underground fire began in December 2010 and has been blamed for an odor so strong that some nearby residents have said they are reluctant to leave their homes. The cause of the smoldering isn't known.

Republic Services, which has owned the landfill for the past decade, said it has invested more than $200 million to control odor and to make sure the fire doesn't reach the nuclear waste that was illegally buried at the site in the 1970s.

A news release from Republic Services said the company "has chosen to do the right thing for our community at every step. As a result, Bridgeton Landfill is and will remain in a managed state, and the site has become an industry model for responsible landfill management."

The lawsuit was filed in 2013 by then-Attorney General Chris Koster, a Democrat. Republican Josh Hawley, elected attorney general in 2016, said in a statement that the settlement "provides a path forward to ensure that the site will remain controlled and stable, and that it will continue to be closely monitored and studied under the supervision of the State."

"Our hope is that this settlement is a first step toward allowing the community to begin the healing process," Hawley said.

More News

Grid
List

"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
COLUMBIA - People of all ages and races came out for the "Families Belong Together" protest Saturday, decrying the Trump... More >>
57 minutes ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri residents should be on the lookout for diseases caused by mosquito, flea and tick bites, according... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 12:52:36 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri AG settles suit with owner of smoldering landfill
Missouri AG settles suit with owner of smoldering landfill
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near a Cold... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:45:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Columbia holds one of its largest youth events of the year
Columbia holds one of its largest youth events of the year
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks Department is holding its fifth annual SPLAT! day junior obstacle course at Gans Creek Recreation... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Medals4Mettle uses medals to inspire hope
Medals4Mettle uses medals to inspire hope
COLUMBIA - On Sunday July 1, the Columbia chapter of the charity Medals4Mettle is calling runners to donate their marathon... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Eldon's community paper stands strong after 124 years
Eldon's community paper stands strong after 124 years
ELDON - Eldon's community newspaper, The Advertiser, has been telling the stories of the town and its people for 124... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:30:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
JEFFERSON CITY – The impact of a proposed Chinese tariff has sent Missouri soybean prices lower and affected international trade.... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Republicans propose using sales tax money for new tax cuts
Republicans propose using sales tax money for new tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to collect online sales taxes could yield billions... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 6:19:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
COLUMBIA - As the city looks to develop a plan to improve its carbon footprint on the world, the public... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:32:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
(CNN) - President Donald Trump plans to interview candidates for the vacant Supreme Court seat this weekend in New Jersey,... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A liberal government watchdog group has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:57:11 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Parson signs budget bills
Parson signs budget bills
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed the FY2019 budget bills on Friday. He said the funds will go to... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
HOLTS SUMMIT – The private shelter used by Holts Summit's animal control is closing soon, and the city has to... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

ATV riding still dangerous with experience and despite age
ATV riding still dangerous with experience and despite age
COLUMBIA - Safety levels of all-terrain vehicles is being re-evalutated after an 87 year-old man died in an accident Wednesday.... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Missouri State Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Fourth of July
Missouri State Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Fourth of July
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol will begin on Friday its annual practice of having more troopers out... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 2:35:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Heat doesn't stop some from working outside
Heat doesn't stop some from working outside
COLUMBIA - Construction, landscape and many other jobs don't stop when temperatures rise, even up to 100 degrees. One... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

University of Central Missouri president leaving
University of Central Missouri president leaving
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — The president of the University of Central Missouri is leaving to become CEO and president of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 93°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
3pm 94°
4pm 95°
5pm 92°
6pm 92°