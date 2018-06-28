Missouri AG to Open Mortgage-Help Office in Joplin

JOPLIN (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster will open an office in Joplin next week to provide mortgage counseling to people whose homes were destroyed by the tornado.

Koster says the field office will be staffed by people with consumer and legal expertise. They'll advise residents facing deadlines for mortgage payments while waiting for insurance checks or for their employers to be back in business.

Koster also plans to meet with bank officials Monday in Jefferson City to discuss ways to help homeowners who are likely to face mortgage and credit problems.

The mortgage counseling office will begin operating Monday at the American Red Cross shelter on the campus of Missouri Southern State University.