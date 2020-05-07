Missouri AG warns Missourians of fake debt collectors

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster Friday warned Missourians about scammers posing as debt collectors. The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Hotline has received reports of phone calls with individuals claiming to be from debt collection agencies attempting to collect a debt the consumers do not owe.

Koster said the scammers try to pressure consumers by threatening to garnish wages or have them arrested.

Koster says fake debt collectors will likely:

Seek payment on an unrecognized debt

Refuse to give a mailing address or phone number

Ask for personal financial or personal information

Use threatening tactics

Continually harass about payments

Koster says if a person suspects they're getting a fake collector calling, they should ask the caller for his name, company, street address, and telephone number. He says people should tell the caller they won’t discuss any debt until they get a written "validation notice." If the caller refuses, people should hang up and refuse to pay.

Koster says people should not give or confirm any personal, financial or other sensitive information. Anyone with a legitimate debt who thinks they are being scammed should should contact the company to which they owe the money.

Koster recommends filing a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office with information about suspicious callers.