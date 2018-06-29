Missouri agency targets distracted driving

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri insurance department is mounting a campaign against distracted driving.

The agency says that its "Mo Eyes on the Road" campaign will target parents and teenagers through social media, online and printed information and public service announcements.

The campaign addresses such distractions as texting or talking on cellphones while driving, but also eating, drinking or merely adjusting the radio.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, teenagers accounted for roughly 13 percent of distracted-driving-related fatalities from 2010 to 2012.

Traffic accidents also can result in higher insurance costs and the suspension of driver's licenses.