Missouri Agency Touts Flood Insurance, Preparation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Department of Insurance says homeowners and businesses should think about buying flood insurance as large amounts of snowfall begin to melt.



Department director John Huff said Monday that Missouri has largely been spared from damaging floods. But Huff recommends buying coverage now because policies don't take effect until 30 days after they are purchased.



Most homeowner policies don't cover flood damage. People must buy the coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program. About 25,500 homes and businesses in the state are insured for floods.



The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for several southern Missouri counties Monday evening.