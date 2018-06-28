Missouri Agriculture Official to Survey Flood Damage

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says the state's agriculture director will survey flood damage Thursday in a visit to the southeastern part of the state.

In a statement Wednesday night, Nixon said Director of Agriculture Jon Hagler will be in the Bootheel to survey damage caused by several days of heavy rains in the area.

Nixon says the flood damage has been "devastating" to the region, especially for farmers. Hagler is to hold roundtable discussions with farmers, businesses and others in Charleston, New Madrid and Caruthersville.