Missouri aims at government transparency with new spending website

2 hours 9 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:32:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News
By: Alex Arger, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - If Missouri residents wanted to get information about the state's finances, they would have to go through multiple sources to get what they need. According to Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt, that all changes today.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Treasurer Schmitt announced the launch of ShowMeCheckbook.mo.gov, calling it the "next generation of financial data transparency tools in Missouri." The website is a one-stop-shop to get information about expenditures, revenue, payroll, liabilities and cash flow. 

"This marks the first time that the public has been able to access all this information in one easy to use website," Schmitt said. "These five tabs on Show Me Checkbook provide unprecedented insight on how taxpayer dollars are being spent and managed by state government agencies in Missouri."

In April of this year, Missouri received a D+ grade for financial transparency from the Public Interest Research Group, ranking 39 out of 50 states. Schmitt made a campaign promise to make the state's finances more accessible, and he said this is a delivery on that promise.

"This is exactly what the government should be doing," Schmitt said. "I wholeheartedly believe Show Me Checkbook will move our state to a much needed restoration of trust and accountability."

The most recent development in financial transparency in the state was in 2007 when former Governor Matt Blunt launched the Missouri Accountability Portal. Schmitt says MAP has become outdated, and it was time to refresh that effort.

The development process started around six months ago, and the website was created internally. ShowMeCheckbook cost a total of $2000, which was spent on licensing fees.

The website currently has 20 million individual data points of the state's finances, and Schmitt said they are adding 10 thousand more each day. In the future, Schmitt said they hope to keep adding more information from previous years, as the website currently dates back to 2007. 

Schmitt said he hopes the website gives Missouri residents the information they want in a place that is easy to find.

Missouri resident Larry Dixon said he values government transparency when it comes to finances.

"You want to see what the money you work for is going toward," Dixon said. "I think it's important to have this information coming out now."

Dixon said he probably won't regularly check the website, but he's glad he has the resource for when he wants to check on the government.

"Most people won't know about the site or look into it," Dixon said. "But it's still there for accountability."

Schmitt said he hopes those who do use the website contact him about what they would like to see or what questions they have that remain unanswered with the website. 

“I think overall getting a picture of the state’s financial health and the fiscal health of the state is something that everybody ought to be interested in," Schmitt said. "It creates a greater sense of urgency for us to make sure that state government is acting responsible."

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Immigrant charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts case
UPDATE: Immigrant charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts case
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities said on Tuesday that they have charged a man living in the U.S. illegally with... More >>
58 minutes ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 4:43:05 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

AP Sources: Cohen pleads guilty to charges over hush money
AP Sources: Cohen pleads guilty to charges over hush money
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

AP Sources: Manafort guilty of 8 counts; mistrial on 10
AP Sources: Manafort guilty of 8 counts; mistrial on 10
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight financial crime charges in... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:55:34 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Farmer questions if Parson's drought assistance program is enough
Farmer questions if Parson's drought assistance program is enough
FAYETTE – A mid-Missouri farmer said he is unsure Gov. Mike Parson's drought assistance program for farmers will be enough.... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:53:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Missouri aims at government transparency with new spending website
Missouri aims at government transparency with new spending website
JEFFERSON CITY - If Missouri residents wanted to get information about the state's finances, they would have to go through... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:32:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Coast Guard refers duck boat case for criminal investigation
Coast Guard refers duck boat case for criminal investigation
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has referred the investigation into last month's deadly sinking of a Missouri... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Man charged with sexual misconduct after incident at public library
Man charged with sexual misconduct after incident at public library
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with sexual misconduct on Sunday after patrons at the Columbia Public Library said he... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

AP sources: Cohen in talks to strike plea deal in fraud case
AP sources: Cohen in talks to strike plea deal in fraud case
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, were pursuing negotiations with prosecutors that could... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 1:25:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Sen. Claire McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee
Sen. Claire McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is slated to meet with President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 1:04:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

U.S. Food and Drug Administration extends some EpiPen expiration dates
U.S. Food and Drug Administration extends some EpiPen expiration dates
(CNN) - The US Food and Drug Administration made the announcement Tuesday on heels of major shortage. EpiPens are... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 11:18:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Deputy arrests man after chase along Providence Road
Deputy arrests man after chase along Providence Road
COLUMBIA - A Boone County deputy arrested 29-year-old Selestine Nichols after a police chase south on Providence Road Tuesday morning.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 10:22:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Trump plan scales back Obama's coal emissions standards
Trump plan scales back Obama's coal emissions standards
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Tuesday came out with new rules scaling back Obama-era constraints on coal-fired power... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 9:55:05 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found
Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators have recovered a body believed to be that of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts,... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 9:19:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Mother suing Hallsville school district over suicide of her daughter
Mother suing Hallsville school district over suicide of her daughter
HALLSVILLE - The mother of a girl who committed suicide after alleged bullying at school filed a wrongful death lawsuit... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 8:50:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Columbia police investigating three overnight crimes
Columbia police investigating three overnight crimes
COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to three separate incidents late Monday night through early Tuesday morning, including a stabbing, a... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 8:16:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

High Street closed until end of month due to construction
High Street closed until end of month due to construction
JEFFERSON CITY - Major construction around the Capitol shut down the 100 block of High Street Monday. The construction is... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

2 St. Louis men die in head-on crash
2 St. Louis men die in head-on crash
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two St. Louis men have been killed in a head-on crash. The Missouri... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:26:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Missouri's McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee
Missouri's McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is slated to meet with President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee. ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:19:02 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 83°
7pm 81°
8pm 78°
9pm 75°