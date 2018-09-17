Missouri airport police officer faces child porn charge

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 39-year-old St. Louis airport police officer is facing a child pornography charge after authorities say he conspired to attain sexually explicit images and videos of minors.

William Cowley was charged Tuesday with felony conspiracy to commit possession of child pornography. He was released Wednesday from jail after posting $20,000 cash-only bail.

It wasn't immediately clear if Cowley had an attorney yet. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says he couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday.

A St. Louis police official says Cowley had worked for the Lambert-St. Louis International Airport police force since last February and has been suspended without pay.

The city announced last year airport police would be brought under the St. Louis police department and has been running under a memo of understanding while the merger is finalized.