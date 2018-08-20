Missouri Airports Get Federal Grant

2002 -- Cape Girardeau received 500,000 dollars.

2003 -- Joplin received 500,000 dollars.

2005 -- Farmington and Poplar Bluff received 900,000 dollars.

2007 -- Farmington received 30,000 dollars.

2010 -- Columbia, Joplin, and Waynesville received 210,000 dollars.

COLUMBIA -- Today U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood announced a grant of 210,000 dollars for three small community airports in Missouri. The grant will go to the Missouri Department of Transportation. It plans to use the money for a marketing campaign for three small community airports -- Columbia, Joplin and Waynesville. Each of the three airports gave money towards their grant projects. This is the fifth year Missouri has received funds from the grant in its eight-year history:The grant is one of 19 awarded nationwide under the U.S. Department of Transportation's Small Community Air Service Development Program. This program began in 2002 and provides money towards grant projects for small community airports.