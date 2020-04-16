Missouri airports to receive $152.5 million; $18.7 million awarded to COU

COLUMBIA - The Department of Transportation will provide nearly $152.5 million in emergency funding for Missouri airports in response to COVID-19, according to a press release from Senator Roy Blunt.

Columbia Regional Airport will receive $18.7 million in emergency funding, the third most of any airport in the state.

Additional resources for the Airport Improvement Program were included in the CARES Act to help airports maintain operations while managing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The AIP grants announced today are fully funded by the federal government, eliminating the local cost-share requirement.

“Air travel is down an estimated 96%, leaving Missouri airports with huge losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Senator Roy Blunt said. “This grant funding will provide immediate support to help sustain airports through this public health emergency. It’s important for these airport to be able to accommodate emergency travel now and be back at full capacity when regular travel resumes."