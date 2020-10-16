Missouri Amputee Golf Tournament brings awareness and 'family-like bond'

COLUMBIA – The Missouri Amputee Golf Association held their 11th annual Missouri Show Me Classic Amputee Golf Tournament over the weekend at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia.

The organization holds tournaments to raise scholarship money for children or grandchildren of amputees.

The group members travel from all over the Midwest to participate in the tournaments yearly.

One member, Matt Snyder, traveled all the way from Iowa to participate in last weekend’s event. Snyder said the organization's members have become his family over the years.

“For me it’s something that was like therapy. It was something that I could do, that I could see other people like me that had the same struggles as me, everyday,” Snyder said.

He explained the sport itself is fun, but it's the connections that have made the biggest impact on his life.

“Golf is a secondary thing for us. The family that we have created that is definitely the main focus of this, and we just come out here and have a good time with each other," Snyder said.

President of the Organization Richard Schatzer said the purpose of starting the organization was to raise awareness and money, but what came of it was much more.

“It’s all about the comradery. We are a family oriented group. We love and support one another like family,” Schatzer said.

Although the organization has a close bond, Schatzer said they are extremely welcoming and are always seeking new members to join.

“We love to do this. If you're an amp and you have a kid or grandkid in college, get ahold of me because we have scholarships available,” Schatzer said.

His son-in-law, Bryan Potter, talked about his father-in-law losing his arm and finding comfort within the group.

“You know, my father-in-law, he didn't feel too good when he lost his arm, and then when this started picking up, it’s just about making everybody feel good, you know,” Potter said.

Potter got emotional while describing the amount of amputee awareness the organization has brought and how much those who have struggled, have gained through these connections.

The organization has several tournaments throughout the year, all over the Midwest.

If you or someone you know is an amputee and would like to get involved with the organization, visit their website at https://www.moampgolfassociation.com