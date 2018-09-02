Missouri and surrounding states hit by super lice

COLUMBIA - Super strains of lice have spread to 25 states, including Missouri, according to a report by the American Chemical Society.

These “super lice,” first reported in August 2015, have shown to be resistant to the pesticides in most common over-the-counter treatments.

However, researchers with the Lice Clinics of America said heated air is more effective in treating "super lice" than pesticides. The FDA-approved treatment uses heat instead of chemicals to dehydrate lice and their eggs. Researchers said these treatments are nearly 100 percent effective in killing super lice. They cost about $170.

In Missouri, school district policies on head lice vary, according to a presentation by state school nurse consultant Marjorie Cole with the Missouri Department of Health & Human Services.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said parents should teach children not to share personal items such as combs, brushes and hats. Experts recommend parents should regularly check for lice infestations.