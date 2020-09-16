Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines

COLUMBIA- When the Missouri football team plays Alabama in the season opener Sept. 26, at least 1,000 student tickets will be available to purchase.

The athletic department announced that general admission student tickets will be sold on a single-game basis for $20. Students can sit on the Rock M hill or in sections 109, 110, 313, 314 and 315. Indicators on the hill and chair backs will mark available seats and will be in sets of two, four, six and eight.

All tickets can be purchased online via credit or debit card during the students’ allotted time slot. The first tier goes to Missouri seniors, who can buy tickets from 8 a.m. to noon on the Monday prior to the game. Seniors, Tiger’s Lair members and previous all-sports pass members will have the next slot, from noon until 5 p.m. that same day. For each of those groups, 250 tickets will be allotted.

At least 500 will be allotted for all other Missouri students to purchase starting Tuesday until kickoff. Tickets cannot be charged on to student accounts, and season ticket passes will be refunded.