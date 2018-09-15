Missouri Appeals Court Judge Leaving for Private Practice

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A state appeals court judge is leaving the bench in September to return to private practice. Judge Phillip Garrison has served on the Missouri Court of Appeals' Southern District since being appointed in December 1992. He served as the court's chief judge in 1998 and 1999. The Springfield native is leaving the court to be a partner in the law firm of Shughart Thomson and Kilroy to practice civil litigation in its Springfield office. He worked in private practice in Ozark and Springfield from 1966 to 1992, except for a brief stint as prosecuting attorney of Christian County in 1971 and 1972.