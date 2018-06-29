Missouri Appeals Court Upholds Red-Light Cameras

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A state appeals court in St. Louis has upheld the use of red-light cameras in the suburban community of Creve Couer.

In an opinion released Tuesday, the Missouri Court of Appeals' Eastern District sided with a previous St. Louis County Circuit Court ruling in favor of Creve Couer and its camera vendor, American Traffic Solutions Inc. The suit was brought by four people who received tickets for running red lights.

The appeals court has previously upheld red-light camera use in Creve Couer brought by another ticket recipient, ruling in 2011 that the city's traffic-camera ordinance enacting civil penalties was similar to a parking ticket rather than a criminal violation.