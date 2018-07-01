Missouri appeals panel upholds convictions for threats

COLUMBIA (AP) — A Missouri appeals panel has upheld a Columbia man's felony convictions for threatening a judge and her husband.

Frank G. Jindra argued there wasn't enough evidence to support his convictions for tampering with a judicial officer because there was no proof that statements he made and was charged for were meant to be threatening.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the conviction stemmed from Jindra's 2015 failed attempt to seek a restraining order against two people, a request denied by Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider. Authorities say Jindra then threatened the judge and her husband.

But the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District disagreed and in a unanimous opinion this week affirmed a jury's guilty verdict from November 2015 on both counts.