Missouri Approves New Veterans Job-Training Program

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that could help military veterans receive on-the-job training for private-sector jobs.



Senators who passed the bill Monday said it would tap into federal money to offset part of the job training costs. The bill previously passed the House, so it now goes to Gov. Jay Nixon.



The governor had called for the expansion of Missouri's "Show-Me Heroes" program during his State of the State address in January.



The legislation replaces a 2006 state initiative -- called the "Hero at Home" program -- that was intended to provide job training and other aid to National Guard and reserve members. Nixon said the new program expands benefits to people whose military service recently ended.