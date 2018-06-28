Missouri artists showcase work at Fall into art

COLUMBIA - Dozens of people came out Saturday for the eighth annual Fall Into Art show at Parkade Plaza.

Attendees enjoyed and purchased woven baskets, pottery, ceramics, jewelry, hats, ornaments, paintings and other forms of art.

The art show was started by three local artists. One of the organizers, artist Melyna Lotven, said the show has grown a lot of the past eight years.

"For a few years it was like pushing a boulder up a hill," Lotven said. "But the it finally took off, we've had our kinks here and there but it's become a very good show."

The artists started the show because there wasn't any other art show around this time of year. The first show eight years ago had 20 artists. Now artists have to apply to be selected by a judge.

Farah Nieuwenhuizen was an art teacher at Hickman High School for 20 years and is now one of the organizers for Fall Into Art. She creates paintings and jewelry.

"I think this art show is a fabulous art show," Nieuwenhuizen said. "The people who are here, the artists they are very good. We have the jewelry. The judge picked them. We have 72 and we have 55 so the judge had to cut a few people."

This year's artists came from around Missouri as well as Arkansas.

Fall Into Art also has a silent auction for the past three years.

"We decided to do a fundraiser to benefit the food bank," Foley said. "So we asked artists to donate pieces. It's voluntary, whoever wants to can do it. The patrols can bid on them and the highest bid gets the piece, and all the money goes to the Central and Northeastern Food Bank."

The art show is free to attend. The show will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m-4 p.m.