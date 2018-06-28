Missouri Athletic Director to leave, take over at Baylor

COLUMBIA - Missouri Athletic Director Mack Rhoades will leave the university to take over as the vice president and director of athletics at Baylor University.

KOMU 8 Sports Director Chris Gervino confirmed the move Thursday.

After 14 months at Missouri, Rhoades will walk into a Baylor program in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that saw the removal of both its athletic director and head football coach.

"While my family is excited to start this new chapter in our lives, we do so with great appreciation for our time at Mizzou... Thank you to the fans... The coaches, staff, and student-athletes are deserving of your continued support," Rhoades said via press release.

Many former Missouri athletes reacted to Rhoades leaving, such as Former Missouri wide reciever Jeremy Maclin.

"I normally don't speak on stuff like this but glad Mack left... we are a different breed in Como. It's family first he lacked that mentality," Maclin said on Twitter.

Rhoades will have an introductory press conference at Baylor on July 18.