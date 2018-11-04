Missouri Attorney Charged in Death of Man on Lawnmower

(Copyright 2010 by the Associated Press. All Right Reserved.)

Source: (Copyright 2010 by the Associated Press. All Right Reserved.)

MEXICO (AP) - An attorney from Mexico, Mo., is facing two charges in the hit-and-run death of man who was on a lawnmower.

Mexico Public Safety Assistant Director Brice Mesko says James A. Clampitt was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

The arrest came after a driver of an SUV hit and killed Richard Cobb on June 13.

Clampitt told KXEO radio earlier this year that he was driving the vehicle but said he was unaware until the next day that his vehicle had been involved in an accident.

Mesko says Clampitt's bond was set at $100,000.