Missouri attorney general candidate files ethics complaint against former governor Greitens

This year's amendment pushes that deadline to the August 6, 2024 primary for an unspecified public office.

As long as that deadline exists in the future, the committee can keep all the money it collected from donors before and during Greitens's term as governor.

"I think that's why we saw him last year, tell the Missouri ethics committee that he would be running for governor in this year's Republican primary. He did not file for that. Now, he's making this declaration for 2024. That allows him to continue to fundraise and use those funds," Manion said.

Greitens For Missouri had more than $400,000 on hand as of its latest disclosure on April 15. The committee has been putting that money to use in compensation and reimbursement for two campaign workers, more than $68,000 for a digital media campaign, travel expenses including hotel rooms in Washington, D.C. and New York City dated in early March, and Facebook ads that added up to $4,585 in the last week .

Former governor Jay Nixon also kept his campaign committee long after he left office in 2016, and the I-Team found that he spent $14,000 from his campaign fund for a private party after he'd retired from politics. The committee closed just a month after the I-Team's original story aired.

Manion said former politicians can keep campaign money with little oversight from the Missouri Ethics Commission to make sure they're spending it on campaigns.

"They don't have a lot of teeth, they don't have the staff for follow-through very often," said Manion.

On June 12, Elad Gross announced that he had filed a complaint with the commission, noting in his news release that, "It's true that many former candidates with no immediate intention of running keep their campaign committees open as a way to hold onto their campaign cash."

Gross is a candidate for Missouri attorney general and a civil rights lawyer who is also currently suing Governor Mike Parson for alleged violations of the Sunshine Law.

In an interview, Gross added that Greitens "could be doing anything he wants with the money he received as donations, the money he solicited saying, 'Hey, I need this money to run for office.'"

When asked for a comment about Gross' complaint, MEC executive director Liz Ziegler wrote, "State law prohibits the Commission from commenting on whether or not the Commission has received or accepted a complaint."

Gross called the continued use of the campaign money dishonest, and he suggested that the former governor should donate the remaining money to his charity, The Mission Continues.

"When you raise money for a campaign, folks expect you to use that for your campaign promoting whatever you are," said Gross. "It seems like he's trying to use it all for himself as quickly as possible."

Greitens For Missouri has already spent more than $61,000 in legal fees in the first quarter of the year, as well as the $38,000 settlement agreed upon with the Missouri Ethics Commission for the campaign finance violations alleged before Greitens resigned.

Manion advises campaign donors to think about where their money will end up if their candidate doesn't win or stops campaigning.

"First of all, you want to have faith in the candidate you donate to," she said. "They can say, 'When I spin this down, I'll roll it into the RNC or DNC, I will give it to a charity,' so you can ask, 'If you have remaining campaign funds, what will you do with those funds?'"