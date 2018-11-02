Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against EPA

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Chris Koster said Missouri has joined 25 other states today in filing a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for allegedly exceeding its authority in issuing new regulations. The new regulations set strict limits on carbon emissions for each state. Missouri and the other states are asking the federal court to issue a stay until the court decides on the legality of the rule.

Koster said he supports Missouri’s ongoing efforts to produce energy more cleanly and efficiently, but that EPA’s plan sets a compliance schedule that is economically risky and robs Missouri of its competitive advantage in low consumer and industrial electrical rates.

“Cleaner energy production is an important goal,” said Koster in a news release.

Koster said Missouri’s energy producers tell him by complying with the EPA’s deadlines would cost the state more than $6 billion. He argued that Missouri is better off maintaining the competitive advantage it enjoys through low-energy costs while continuing to develop low- and zero-emission sources of energy on a more reasonable timeline.

“Renewable energy is a vital piece of our state’s energy portfolio,” said Koster. “It is essential, however, that we achieve this goal in an economically responsible way that makes sense for Missouri.”

Koster also emphasized that Missouri’s recent history with the EPA justifies skepticism when the EPA creates sweeping regulatory schemes imposing new obligations on Missouri residents and businesses.

In addition to Missouri, the other states filing the lawsuit are: West Virginia, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the Arizona Corporation Commission, and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.