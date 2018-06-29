Missouri Attorney General Koster opposes body camera mandate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Koster says the state should not require police to wear body cameras.

Koster said Monday he wants to see more police use body cameras, but he would hesitate to institute a statewide mandate for them. He said that decision should be left to local governments and law enforcement for now.

Koster supports restricting public access to body camera footage, which he has said would protect people's privacy. He also wants to make it illegal for police to use deadly force unless a fleeing suspect poses a danger to others or has committed a violent felony.

Koster is the likely Democratic nominee to replace Gov. Jay Nixon, who has reached his term limit. Four candidates are running for the Republican nomination.